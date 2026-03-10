Teen carjacker crashes stolen ride into pole during DC getaway

Washington, D.C. — A 16-year-old suspect was arrested after an armed carjacking in Southeast Washington ended with the stolen vehicle crashing into a telephone pole, police said.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 8 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Marion Barry Avenue SE.

Police said the victim was standing next to her vehicle when the suspect approached and asked if she had a lighter. As the woman searched for one, the suspect allegedly displayed a firearm and demanded her car keys.

Investigators said the suspect got into the victim’s vehicle and drove away from the scene.

Shortly afterward, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a telephone pole before running from the scene on foot.

Officers responding to the area located the suspect nearby and took him into custody.

Police said the 16-year-old male from Southeast Washington was arrested and charged with armed carjacking.

