Buffalo police search for missing pregnant woman last seen near north and michigan

Buffalo, NY – Buffalo police are asking for the public’s help locating a 34-year-old woman who is approximately seven months pregnant and was last seen near the North and Michigan area of the city.

Madison Pierce disappeared under unclear circumstances, prompting the Buffalo Police Department to issue a public appeal Tuesday evening. Investigators said Pierce was last seen wearing all black clothing and eyeglasses.

Police described Pierce as about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing roughly 140 pounds. Officials emphasized concern because of her advanced pregnancy and urged anyone with information to contact emergency dispatchers immediately.

Police Ask Public to Report Sightings

The Buffalo Police Department shared the alert through its official social media channels as officers continued efforts to locate Pierce.

Authorities have not released details about when she was last seen or whether investigators believe she may be in danger. No additional identifying information was immediately available.

Missing person cases involving pregnant women often generate heightened urgency because of potential health and safety risks for both the mother and unborn child.

Community members in Buffalo’s East Side neighborhoods were asked to remain alert for anyone matching Pierce’s description, particularly in the area around North Street and Michigan Avenue.

Search Efforts Continue

Buffalo police have not said whether family members reported Pierce missing or if officers have identified possible locations she may have traveled after she was last seen.

Investigators also have not released information about possible transportation methods, companions, or digital evidence connected to the case.

The department instructed anyone with information about Pierce’s whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

Key Points

• Buffalo police are searching for 34-year-old Madison Pierce

• Pierce is approximately seven months pregnant and was last seen near North and Michigan

• Police urged anyone with information to call 911 immediately

Public Alerts Expand as Investigation Develops

The Buffalo Police Department frequently uses social media alerts to quickly distribute missing person information across the region, especially in cases involving vulnerable individuals.

Officials said the investigation remains active as officers continue attempting to locate Pierce safely.

Anyone who sees Madison Pierce or has information about her whereabouts is urged to contact 911 immediately.