Camden federal judge dismisses SNAP benefits lawsuit filed by local man against Atlantic County, state agencies

Chief Judge Renée Marie Bumb allows plaintiff to proceed without fees but finds no valid claims in third amended complaint

CAMDEN, NJ – Chief U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Phillip Pella, a self-represented plaintiff who accused the Atlantic County Department of Family and Community Development and the New Jersey Department of Human Services of wrongfully denying him state assistance benefits, including Emergency Assistance (EA) and SNAP food benefits.

Key Points

The court granted Pella permission to proceed in forma pauperis, waiving filing fees due to financial hardship.

Judge Bumb found the third amended complaint failed to state a claim under federal law.

The case named Atlantic County, the New Jersey Department of Human Services, and several individual defendants.

Judge finds complaint lacks factual support

In an opinion filed February 26, 2026, Judge Bumb ruled that Pella’s third amended complaint did not meet federal pleading requirements and must be dismissed under 28 U.S.C. § 1915(e)(2)(B), which allows courts to review and dismiss in forma pauperis cases that fail to state a claim, are frivolous, or seek damages from immune defendants.

Pella alleged that county and state officials violated federal law by denying him access to New Jersey Emergency Assistance (EA) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. However, the court found his complaint did not contain sufficient factual detail to support his legal claims.

“The legal standard for dismissing a complaint for failure to state a claim … is the same as that for dismissal under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(b)(6),” the opinion stated, citing Ashcroft v. Iqbal and Bell Atlantic Corp. v. Twombly. The court emphasized that even though pleadings by self-represented litigants must be liberally construed, they still must allege facts that make a claim “plausible on its face.”

Financial hardship claim reviewed

Pella’s filing included a request to proceed in forma pauperis (IFP)—a status that allows individuals to pursue civil cases without paying court fees. Judge Bumb granted the application, noting that his financial documentation established eligibility.

However, the court also cautioned Pella that IFP status “is a privilege, not a right,” referencing a $600 monthly gift he receives from his daughter for “personal storage costs,” which was not disclosed in his IFP paperwork. The judge warned that failure to fully disclose financial information could lead to revocation of his IFP status as the case proceeds.

Case dismissed under federal screening rules

Under §1915(e)(2), federal courts are required to screen complaints filed by plaintiffs proceeding without prepayment of fees and dismiss those that lack merit. Judge Bumb found Pella’s claims insufficient to meet that threshold, writing that his complaint did not present enough factual matter to state a plausible federal claim for relief.

Although the opinion did not specify whether Pella will be permitted to amend his complaint again, the decision effectively ends the case unless he seeks reconsideration or appeal.

Pella’s case was filed under civil docket numbers 25-13268 (RMB-EAP) and 25-16933 (RMB-EAP) and consolidated before Judge Bumb in the Camden Vicinage of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

