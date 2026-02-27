Orange County player scores in Wednesday lottery drawing

TAKE 5 ticket worth $15,654 sold in Newburgh

NEW YORK, NY — A TAKE 5 player in Orange County matched all five numbers in Wednesday’s Evening drawing, earning a $15,654 top prize, Lottery officials said.

The winning ticket was sold for the February 26 TAKE 5 Evening drawing at SMOKES 4 LESS, located at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

A draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2024-2025 to benefit public schools across the state.

New Yorkers struggling with gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can seek assistance at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

A single ticket sold in Newburgh is now worth $15,654 after matching all five numbers in the Evening drawing.

Key Points