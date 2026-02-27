New Jersey–born Playa Bowls continues nationwide growth with new franchise deals across U.S. and Canada

Superfruit and acai bowl brand expands to Las Vegas, St. Louis, and Charlotte while preparing for international debut in Toronto

BELMAR, NJ – From a single Jersey Shore stand to nearly 400 locations nationwide, Playa Bowls, the fast-growing superfruit and acai bowl chain founded in New Jersey in 2014, continues its rapid expansion across North America. The company announced several new multi-unit franchise agreements in the West, Midwest, and Southeast, along with plans to open its first international location in Canada later this year.

Key Points

Playa Bowls announces three new multi-unit franchise groups in Las Vegas, St. Louis, and Charlotte.

The brand expects to open 20 new shops in the first quarter of 2026 and 85 in 2025.

Playa Bowls’ first international shop will open in Toronto through a 160-unit Canada franchise deal.

Expansion across the U.S.

In Southern Nevada, husband-and-wife teams Justin and Hannah Kirkland, along with Craig and Diana Kirkland, have signed a 10-unit development agreement to bring Playa Bowls to the region. With seven Club Pilates locations already under their management, the Kirklands plan to open about two shops per year, focusing on high-traffic and high-visibility sites across Las Vegas — including potential nontraditional venues like airports, stadiums, and the Las Vegas Strip.

In the Midwest, Brittany and Jeff Ciaramita have committed to a five-unit deal to introduce Playa Bowls to the St. Louis market. Their development plan targets communities such as Clayton, Ladue, Central West End, Creve Coeur, Town and Country, and Chesterfield. The couple plans to open their first location in Clayton this fall. Brittany brings over 16 years of experience working with college athletes, while Jeff, a cardiologist and executive with Mercy Health System, contributes operational and financial expertise.

Further south, in Charlotte, North Carolina, seasoned franchise operator Coleen Jeter, joined by her cousin Robin Richards, will open multiple Playa Bowls shops, starting with a location in Tega Cay. Jeter’s portfolio includes brands such as McDonald’s, Wingstop, and Crumbl Cookies, adding strong operational experience to Playa Bowls’ growing network.

“These agreements reflect the strong interest we’re seeing from operators who are looking for a brand with broad consumer appeal and long-term growth potential,” said Jayson Tipp, Chief Development Officer of Playa Bowls. “As we continue to grow, our focus remains on disciplined development and building the right partnerships. Our goal is to expand our simple operations model thoughtfully while ensuring our franchise owners are positioned for strong performance in their markets.”

From the Jersey Shore to international growth

Playa Bowls, originally launched by founders Robert Giuliani and Abby Taylor as a beachfront acai stand in Belmar, New Jersey, has grown into the nation’s leading superfruit bowl concept. Following a record-breaking 2025, when it opened 85 new locations and surpassed 300 units, the brand now approaches 400 shops nationwide.

In addition to U.S. growth, Playa Bowls is entering the international market through a 160-unit development agreement in Canada. The brand’s master franchisee has already signed a lease for its first store at The Well in downtown Toronto, marking the start of a major Canadian expansion.

Balanced, scalable growth

Building on its 2025 momentum, Playa Bowls plans to open 20 new shops in early 2026, emphasizing a balanced growth strategy that pairs experienced operators with local entrepreneurs. Its flexible store formats allow the brand to thrive in diverse markets — from college towns and suburban centers to airports and coastal destinations.

Founded with the mission of sharing healthy, beach-inspired food and community-driven vibes, Playa Bowls continues to prove that a homegrown New Jersey brand can make waves far beyond the Shore.

Tags: New Jersey, Playa Bowls, franchising, business growth