Man rushed to hospital after 3 a.m. shooting

Man shot on Boarman Avenue survives early morning gunfire

BALTIMORE, MD — A 28-year-old man was shot in the Northern District early Thursday morning and rushed to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening, police said.

Patrol officers responded around 3 a.m. Thursday to the 2900 block of Boarman Avenue for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they located a 28-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as non life threatening.

Northern District detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern District detectives at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

