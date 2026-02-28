Allegheny County police seize stolen rifle, fentanyl, cocaine, and cash in Penn Hills raid

Two suspects were detained after detectives uncovered large quantities of narcotics and a stolen firearm during a morning search.

Penn Hills, Pa. – The Allegheny County Police Department’s Narcotics, Vice and Intelligence Unit seized a cache of drugs, cash, and a stolen firearm during a search warrant executed Friday morning in the 300 block of Idlewood Road. The operation, conducted with assistance from the Penn Hills Police Department and Pennsylvania State Parole, resulted in the arrest of two individuals. Charges are currently pending as detectives continue their investigation.

Key Points

Detectives executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Idlewood Road, Penn Hills.

Seized items included a stolen AR-15 rifle, fentanyl, cocaine, crack, marijuana, and cash.

Two suspects were taken into custody; charges are pending.

Significant drug and firearm seizure

Police reported seizing more than 100 bricks of fentanyl, half a kilogram of cocaine, two ounces of crack cocaine, and 2.2 pounds of marijuana. Detectives also recovered approximately $15,000 in cash and a stolen AR-15–style rifle. Authorities say the seizure removes a significant quantity of dangerous narcotics and an illegal firearm from the community.

Investigation ongoing

The Allegheny County Police Department said the arrests were part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics trafficking in the region. The identities of the suspects and specific charges are expected to be released once processing is complete.

