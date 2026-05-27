Chinatown shop turns routine stop into lottery payday

May 27, 2026

Midday drawing turns Chinatown stop into cash payday

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A winning TAKE 5 ticket sold from a Chinatown hardware store turned an ordinary Monday afternoon into a $17,113 payday after one player matched all five numbers in the New York Lottery’s May 26 midday drawing.

The top-prize ticket was purchased at Bayard’s Hardware Inc., located at 49 Bayard St. in Manhattan, according to lottery officials. The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn during the TAKE 5 MIDDAY game.

TAKE 5 numbers are selected from a field of one through 39. Drawings are televised every day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

No information about the winning player has been released.

New York Lottery officials said prizes from draw games can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public schools across the state during fiscal year 2024-2025, maintaining its position as North America’s largest and most profitable lottery.

Support for gambling addiction is available through NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling 1-877-8-HOPENY, or by texting HOPENY to 467369.

Key Points