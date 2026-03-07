Clarkstown Police: Water Main Break Closes Road in Congers

Authorities say Lake Road near Hemenway Avenue in Congers is closed as crews work to repair a water main break.

Clarkstown, NY – A section of Lake Road in Congers has been shut down after a water main break early Thursday morning, according to the Clarkstown Police Department.

Police said Lake Road at Hemenway Avenue is currently closed to traffic while repairs are underway.

Key Points

• Lake Road at Hemenway Avenue in Congers closed due to water main break

• Veolia crews responding to repair the damage

• Repairs expected to take several hours

Crews working on repairs

Clarkstown police said Veolia water crews have arrived at the scene and are working to repair the damaged water main.

As of about 7:30 a.m., officials estimated repairs would take approximately six hours to complete.

Drivers urged to avoid the area

Motorists are being asked to avoid the Lake Road and Hemenway Avenue area while crews work on the repairs.

Police have not yet announced when the roadway will reopen, and the closure is expected to remain in place until repairs are completed.