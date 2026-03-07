Bronx Robbery: Man Punched, Jackets and Cellphone Stolen on East 170th Street

Police say a 57-year-old man was attacked and robbed in front of 22 East 170 Street in the NYPD’s 44th Precinct.

Bronx, NY — Police are searching for a suspect who punched and robbed a man during a daytime street attack in the Bronx. The incident happened Saturday afternoon in front of 22 East 170 Street within the NYPD’s 44th Precinct. Authorities said the victim, a 57-year-old man, was assaulted and had two jackets and a cellphone stolen.

Key Points

• 57-year-old man punched and robbed on East 170 Street

• Suspect stole two jackets and the victim’s cellphone

• Incident occurred in front of 22 East 170 Street in the 44th Precinct

Daylight Attack on East 170 Street

According to police, the suspect approached the victim around 1:25 p.m. while he was standing in front of the building on East 170 Street. Investigators said the individual suddenly punched the man in the head during the confrontation.

The suspect then forcibly removed two jackets and the victim’s cellphone before fleeing the scene. Police said the individual ran westbound on East 170 Street after the robbery.

Police Searching for Suspect

The victim’s condition was not immediately detailed, but authorities confirmed the suspect remains unidentified and at large. Detectives assigned to the NYPD’s 44th Precinct are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com. Tips can also be sent via direct message to @NYPDTips.