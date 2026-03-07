Bronx Robbery: Gunman, Accomplice Steal Teen’s $5K Purse Near Gun Hill Road

Police say a 19-year-old woman was threatened with a gun and robbed of a purse containing about $5,000 near Webster Avenue.

Bronx, NY — Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly threatened a woman with a firearm and robbed her of thousands of dollars early Thursday in the Bronx. The robbery happened around 12:20 a.m. near East Gun Hill Road and Webster Avenue in the Norwood section, according to the NYPD. Authorities said a 19-year-old woman was approached by the pair and forced to hand over her property.

Key Points

• A 19-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint near East Gun Hill Road and Webster Avenue

• Suspects stole a purse containing about $5,000 in cash, police said

• The two suspects fled on foot and remain at large

Police said one of the suspects displayed a black firearm while confronting the victim in the vicinity of East Gun Hill Road and Webster Avenue, within the confines of the NYPD’s 52nd Precinct. While the gunman threatened the victim, the second suspect grabbed her purse.

The purse contained approximately $5,000, according to investigators.

Suspects Flee on Foot

After taking the purse, the two suspects fled the area on foot and headed in an unknown direction, police said. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Authorities have not released descriptions of the suspects as the investigation continues.

Investigation Ongoing

The robbery is being investigated by officers assigned to the NYPD’s 52nd Precinct, which covers parts of Norwood, Bedford Park and surrounding areas of the Bronx. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit tips by messaging @NYPDTips on X.