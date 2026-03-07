Secaucus Police Launch Next Generation 911 System With Enhanced Caller Location Data

The upgrade replaces analog infrastructure with a digital network designed to improve emergency response reliability and location accuracy.

Secaucus, NJ — Secaucus police have transitioned to a new Next Generation 911 (NG911) system, replacing the town’s older analog infrastructure with a digital network designed to improve emergency response capabilities. Officials say the upgrade provides more accurate caller location data and increased reliability for emergency communications. The change was recently completed by the Secaucus Police Department in Hudson County.

Key Points

• Secaucus Police transitioned to the statewide Next Generation 911 system

• The digital network improves caller location accuracy and system reliability

• The infrastructure is part of New Jersey’s statewide Emergency Services IP Network

The new system connects Secaucus to New Jersey’s Emergency Services IP Network (ESInet), a statewide platform designed to support emergency communications across 248 Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs). The network was developed through a partnership between the state and Lumen Technologies.

Police said the system replaces aging analog equipment with a secure, IP-based infrastructure that complies with standards set by the National Emergency Number Association.

Improved Location Technology

Officials say the NG911 system uses advanced geographic information system (GIS) data to more accurately identify the location of callers during emergencies. This capability can help dispatchers and first responders reach callers faster, particularly when a person cannot clearly describe their location.

In some areas, the system can also integrate emergency data from iPhone devices, which may include enhanced location information and, in certain cases, medical details that could assist responders.

Future Capabilities

Authorities say the digital platform also prepares the department for future communication capabilities. The system may eventually allow emergency call centers to receive photos or videos directly from callers during active incidents.

The Secaucus Police Department credited the Town of Secaucus and members of the municipal IT Department for helping complete the transition. Officials specifically thanked IT staff members George, Jeff, and Colin for their work supporting the project.