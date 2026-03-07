New Rochelle Slashing: Man Arrested After Victim Cut Across Face on North Avenue

Police say the suspect was quickly identified and taken into custody after officers followed leads to a Hickory Street address.

New Rochelle, NY — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say he slashed another man across the face during an unprovoked attack on North Avenue. The incident happened around 12:58 p.m. near 222 North Avenue in New Rochelle, according to the New Rochelle Police Department. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Key Points

• Victim slashed across the face in an apparent unprovoked attack on North Avenue

• Police quickly identified and arrested a 28-year-old New Rochelle man

• A knife was recovered and the suspect faces felony assault and weapons charges

Officers responding to the scene spoke with the victim, who reported that an unknown man approached him and slashed him with a sharp object before fleeing. The suspect was initially described as a Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Arrest Made on Hickory Street

Police said rapid investigative work and tips from the community helped officers develop information that led them to an address on Hickory Street. Officers located and arrested Kiwaun Irizarry, 28, of New Rochelle.

During a search of the surrounding area, police recovered a knife believed to be connected to the attack.

Charges Filed

Irizarry was charged with second-degree assault, a Class D felony under New York State law, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor.

Police said the suspect will undergo a mental health evaluation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the New Rochelle Police Department at 914-654-2300 or submit anonymous tips to 914-632-COPS.