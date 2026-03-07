New Jersey Dems Want Remote School Learning Day During Election to Replace Mikie Sherrill in Congress

Legislation would permit a one-day switch to virtual instruction for students whose schools serve as polling places during a special congressional election.

Trenton, NJ – New Jersey lawmakers have introduced legislation that would allow certain public schools to hold classes remotely for one day if the building is being used as a polling place during a special congressional election.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Vin Gopal of Monmouth County and Sen. Kristin Corrado of Bergen County, would permit school districts to provide virtual instruction on April 16 for students attending schools used as polling locations in the special election to fill a vacancy in the state’s 11th Congressional District.

Key Points

• New Jersey bill would allow remote learning on April 16 for schools used as polling places

• Applies to the special election to fill a U.S. House vacancy in the 11th Congressional District

• Virtual instruction would still count toward the state’s 180-day school requirement

One-day exception to current law

Under current state law, school districts must provide at least 180 days of instruction each school year to qualify for state aid. Virtual or remote learning days typically count toward that requirement only during declared emergencies or public health closures.

The proposed legislation creates a limited exception, allowing districts to switch to remote instruction for a single day if the school building is being used as a polling place during the special election.

If implemented, the remote learning day would count as a full day of school attendance for graduation requirements, course credit, and the 180-day mandate.

Superintendent would make the decision

The bill gives local school superintendents the authority to implement the temporary remote learning plan.

Superintendents would consult with the district’s board of education when possible and must notify parents, students, staff, and board members promptly once the decision is made.

Districts choosing the remote option would not be required to offer a hybrid model combining in-person and virtual instruction on the election day.

Technology access required

Before offering remote learning under the bill, districts must ensure that all students have access to the technology needed to participate, including computers and sufficient broadband internet.

The remote instruction plan would also need to follow the district’s existing virtual learning program already approved by the state Commissioner of Education.

If approved by lawmakers, the measure would take effect immediately and apply only to the special election scheduled for April 16.