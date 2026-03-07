Paducah Bar Shooting: Man Charged With Murder After Woman Shot While Working

Police say the suspect shot his estranged wife multiple times inside a Paducah nightclub before fleeing to Illinois.

Paducah, KY — A Kentucky man is accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife while she was working at a Paducah bar before fleeing across state lines, authorities said. The shooting happened around 3:14 a.m. Dec. 13 at KC’s Bar and Grill, a nightclub in western Kentucky. The victim, Stephanie Stacey, 31, later died at a local hospital.

Key Points

• Woman shot multiple times while working at KC’s Bar and Grill in Paducah

• Police say the suspect was her estranged husband and fled to Illinois

• The suspect was arrested during a traffic stop and extradited to Kentucky

Witnesses told police that a man entered the bar and shot Stacey multiple times before fleeing the scene, according to the Paducah Police Department. Officers later identified the suspect as Phillip Whitnel, 38.

Investigators said Whitnel and Stacey had previously been in a relationship and were reportedly in the process of divorcing at the time of the shooting.

Arrest in Illinois

Detectives obtained a warrant charging Whitnel with murder involving domestic violence as well as violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order or domestic violence order.

Authorities learned Whitnel had fled to Illinois, where Illinois State Police located his vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, taking him into custody.

Whitnel was initially booked into the Franklin County Jail in Illinois before being extradited back to McCracken County, Kentucky. He was served with an indictment and is scheduled to appear in court March 12.

Victim Remembered

According to her obituary, Stacey worked in the restaurant and hospitality industry, where she was known for her dedication and warm personality.

She was the mother of two children and a stepmother to one, and friends described her as someone who formed strong connections with coworkers and customers alike.