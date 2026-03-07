Harford County Sheriff Backs ICE Partnership Program During Visit With House Judiciary Chairman

The sheriff says the federal partnership helps identify criminal immigrants in the county detention center and transfer them to federal authorities.

Harford County, MD — The Harford County sheriff is voicing support for federal legislation aimed at protecting partnerships between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities. Sheriff Jeff Gahler said he joined other Maryland sheriffs this week in backing the 287(g) Program, which allows local agencies to work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Key Points

• Harford County sheriff joined Maryland sheriffs in Washington supporting ICE partnership legislation

• The program allows local jails to identify and transfer criminal immigrants to federal authorities

• Officials say Harford County has participated in the program for nine years

Gahler said he was invited by U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, to discuss legislation that would protect the ability of sheriff’s offices to participate in the 287(g) Program.

The program allows trained local officers inside detention facilities to identify inmates who may be in the country illegally and coordinate with ICE for potential transfer to federal custody.

Sheriff Defends Program

According to Gahler, the partnership has been in place in Harford County for nearly a decade and has been used to identify individuals charged with crimes who are in the county detention center.

He said the program allows those individuals to be transferred to federal authorities rather than being released back into the community after local charges are resolved.

Gahler said he believes the program supports public safety and the mission of the sheriff’s office.

“As your Sheriff, I won’t stay silent when decisions undermine the mission of the Sheriff’s Office or jeopardize the well-being of public safety and our community,” he said in a statement.

Federal Debate Continues

The 287(g) Program has been a subject of national debate, with supporters arguing it strengthens public safety cooperation between federal and local agencies, while critics say it can lead to concerns about immigration enforcement practices.

Harford County officials say they plan to continue advocating for the program as Congress considers legislation related to immigration enforcement partnerships.