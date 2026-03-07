Toms River Recreation Opens Registration for Summer Kayak Storage Racks

Residents will be able to reserve kayak storage racks at several waterfront locations across Toms River starting March 25.

Toms River, NJ – The Toms River Recreation Department is opening registration for its seasonal kayak storage rack rentals, giving residents a convenient place to store their boats near local waterways for the summer months.

Registration begins March 25 at 7 p.m. and will be conducted online through the township’s Community Pass system.

Key Points

• Kayak storage rack registration opens March 25 at 7 p.m.

• Rentals cost $35 per storage spot for the season

• Several waterfront parks and marinas are included in the program

Online registration required

Residents interested in reserving a rack must register through the township’s Community Pass platform. After completing registration online, participants will be required to pick up their badges at the Toms River Recreation Office.

Officials say the program provides a convenient storage option for residents who frequently launch kayaks from township waterfront locations.

Multiple rack locations available

Kayak racks will be available at several waterfront sites throughout the township, including:

Ortley Beach at Bayside Park

Ortley Beach at Docksider Marina

Money Island at Riviera Avenue

Huddy Park at East Water Street

Shelter Cove Beach at Bay Avenue

Affordable seasonal storage

The cost to rent a rack space is $35 per spot.

Residents can complete their purchase and registration online at tomsrivertownship.com/211/recreation.

For additional information, residents can contact Toms River Recreation at 732-341-1000 ext. 8414 or email recreation@tomsrivertownship.com.