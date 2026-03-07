Wall Township Crash: Brick Woman Killed In Three-Vehicle Collision On Route 70

Authorities say three drivers were hospitalized after the Thursday evening crash at Route 70 and Morningstar Road.

Wall Township, NJ — A woman from Brick Township was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday evening at a busy Wall Township intersection, authorities said. The collision happened shortly after 5:20 p.m. at State Route 70 and Morningstar Road, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim later died at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Key Points

• Three vehicles collided Thursday evening at Route 70 and Morningstar Road in Wall Township

• A Brick Township woman died after being transported to the hospital

• The crash investigation is ongoing with multiple agencies involved

Police said officers from the Wall Township Police Department responded to the scene after receiving reports of a serious crash. First responders found three vehicles involved in the collision.

All three drivers were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Authorities said the Brick Township woman was later pronounced dead at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Investigation Ongoing

The crash is under investigation by the Wall Township Police Department, the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim while authorities work to notify her family and friends.

As of Friday, no criminal charges or traffic summonses have been filed in connection with the crash.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brian Boryszewski at 800-533-7443 or Wall Township Police Patrolman Joseph Liddy at 732-449-4500 ext. 1231.