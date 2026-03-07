New Jersey Republicans Want to Make Bleachers Safe Again

Proposed “New Jersey Bleacher Safety Act” would mandate safety standards and inspections for existing bleachers statewide.

Trenton, NJ – New Jersey lawmakers have introduced legislation that would require existing bleachers at sports venues and public assembly facilities across the state to meet new safety standards aimed at preventing falls and injuries.

The bill, known as the New Jersey Bleacher Safety Act, is sponsored by Sen. Anthony M. Bucco of Morris County and Sen. Kristin M. Corrado of Bergen County.

Key Points

• New Jersey bill would require safety upgrades for existing bleachers at public venues

• Standards would be based on federal safety guidance and national building codes

• Bleachers not certified as safe could be banned from use

New safety standards for existing bleachers

Under the proposal, the state Commissioner of Community Affairs would have six months to establish safety standards for existing bleachers under the State Uniform Construction Code.

The rules would be designed to reduce the risk of falls and injuries by requiring improvements such as guardrails or modifications to eliminate dangerous gaps between seating components.

State officials would rely on safety guidelines from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and standards developed by nationally recognized building code organizations.

Compliance timelines vary by operator

The bill sets different deadlines for upgrading bleachers depending on who operates the facility.

Government entities such as schools, municipalities, and counties would generally have one year after the regulations take effect to retrofit or replace bleachers if state funding is available.

Private businesses and nonprofit organizations operating venues with bleachers would have two years to complete required safety upgrades.

Bleachers that are not certified as meeting the safety standards by the deadline could not be used.

Warning notices required until upgrades are complete

Facilities with bleachers that have not yet been certified as compliant would be required to post warning signs alerting the public that the seating structure does not meet the safety standards.

After the compliance deadlines pass, any uncertified bleachers would have to display a notice stating they cannot be used until the state certifies that the required safety improvements have been completed.

Supporters of the measure say the law is intended to address injuries linked to unsafe bleacher structures, which federal safety data shows result in thousands of injuries nationwide each year, many involving children.