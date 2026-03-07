Howell Consumer Bowl: Marlboro High School Wins Monmouth County Title for Fifth Straight Year

Students from Marlboro High School will advance to the Central Regional competition after winning the countywide consumer knowledge contest.

Howell, NJ — Marlboro High School students captured the 2026 Monmouth County Consumer Bowl championship, marking the fifth consecutive year the school has won the county competition. The game-show-style contest testing consumer knowledge was held Feb. 26 at the Monmouth County Fire Academy in Howell.

Key Points

• Marlboro High School won the 2026 Monmouth County Consumer Bowl

• The team has now won the county competition five years in a row

• Students will advance to the Central Regional Consumer Bowl on April 28

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners recognized the Marlboro team for its continued success in the competition.

“On behalf of my fellow Commissioners, I want to congratulate the Marlboro High School students for winning the 2026 Monmouth County Consumer Bowl,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Marlboro has now won the County Consumer Bowl five years in a row and won the State championship in 2024 and 2025, which is an incredible accomplishment.”

Competition Tests Consumer Knowledge

The Consumer Bowl is sponsored by the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs and challenges students with questions about consumer protection laws and scams.

According to Commissioner Erik Anderson, liaison to the Monmouth County Division of Consumer Affairs, students answered questions related to the Consumer Fraud Act, including topics such as home improvement contractors, the Lemon Law, identity theft, telemarketing scams, cryptocurrency fraud, internet safety, amusement games and purchasing pets.

The contest is designed to help students understand consumer rights and how to recognize fraudulent business practices.

Marlboro Team Members

Members of the winning Marlboro High School team include Summer Adler (captain), Chase Sussman, David Tabak, Sara Kachhia-Patel, and Valerie Mylnarsky (alternate).

The team was coached by teachers Patrick Scinto and Nicole Bendik, and the school’s principal is David Bleakley.

Students from Freehold Township High School, Manalapan High School, Marlboro High School, Middletown South High School, and Raritan High School participated in the county competition.

With the win, Marlboro will advance to the Central Regional Consumer Bowl scheduled for April 28.