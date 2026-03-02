Connecticut corrections officer sentenced to 80 months for threatening to torture and kill FBI agent, family

Prosecutors say the 32-year-old used encrypted apps to share violent fantasies and target a South Carolina FBI agent in a months-long online harassment campaign.

COLUMBIA, SC – Federal prosecutors announced Friday that 32-year-old Scott Robert Tardy of Seymour, Connecticut, has been sentenced to six years and eight months in federal prison for cyberstalking, obstruction of justice, and making false statements to the FBI after threatening to torture and kill an FBI agent and the agent’s family.

Key Points

Scott Tardy, 32, was sentenced to 80 months in prison for cyberstalking and threats against an FBI agent

He used Kik and Telegram to share the agent’s personal information and discuss violent attacks

Judge imposed an above-guidelines sentence due to the “severity of impact” on the victims

Online threats targeted FBI agent and family

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, Tardy joined an anti-law enforcement chat group on the Kik messaging app under the username “connecticut12345,” where he posted images of an FBI agent’s spouse and details about the family’s location. Prosecutors said he discussed throwing a Molotov cocktail into the family’s bedroom and later moved the conversation to Telegram, where he used the alias “slimybanana.”

On the second platform, Tardy escalated his threats, suggesting the victims be “tortured for days” or “burned” inside their home. He shared a digital map showing a pin drop on the family’s street and asked another user how long it would take to reach the address.

Investigation uncovers disturbing pattern

When the FBI executed a search warrant at Tardy’s apartment on February 16, he falsely denied using Kik or Telegram and attempted to destroy evidence by resetting and exchanging his phone. Despite these efforts, agents recovered data linking Tardy to both accounts and the threatening messages.

Investigators also discovered additional online conversations where Tardy discussed drugging and sexually assaulting women in his community and shared images of minors while discussing child exploitation.

Judge imposes above-guidelines sentence

U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Anderson Jr. sentenced Tardy to 80 months in federal prison — above the advisory sentencing range — citing the seriousness of the threats and trauma inflicted on the victims. He will serve three years of supervised release following his prison term and was ordered to pay more than $5,000 in restitution.

“Tardy’s actions went far beyond idle online talk,” said U.S. Attorney Bryan Stirling. “His threats were deliberate, targeted, and designed to terrorize a law enforcement family.”

