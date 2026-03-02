Baltimore police arrest 53-year-old man in deadly McCulloh Street stabbing

Detectives say the suspect was taken into custody four days after a deadly dispute that left a 36-year-old man dead inside a West Baltimore home.

BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore Police announced the arrest of 53-year-old Anthony Wilson in connection with the February 19 fatal stabbing of 36-year-old Andrew Seeley in the city’s Western District. The incident occurred inside a residence in the 1400 block of McCulloh Street following what investigators described as a dispute between the two men.

Key Points

Andrew Seeley, 36, was fatally stabbed on February 19 inside a McCulloh Street home

Anthony Wilson, 53, was arrested four days later and charged with first-degree murder and assault

Police say the stabbing followed a domestic dispute inside the residence

Arrest made after homicide investigation

According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers responded to a report of a cutting around 10:48 p.m. on February 19 and found Seeley suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Following an investigation by homicide detectives, Warrant Apprehension detectives located and arrested Wilson on February 23 at a home in the 1600 block of McCulloh Street. He was taken to Central Booking and charged with first-degree murder and assault.

Police urge community to share information

Detectives continue to review the circumstances surrounding the dispute and are asking anyone with additional information to contact the Homicide Unit at 410-396-2100 or submit anonymous tips to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

