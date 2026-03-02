Two shot in seperate incidents overnight in McKeesport

Gunfire erupted in two different neighborhoods just minutes apart, sending both victims to the hospital.

MCKEESPORT, PA – Two men were hospitalized late Saturday night after separate shootings occurred in McKeesport, prompting an investigation by the Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

Key Points

Two men were shot in different McKeesport locations around 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition

County detectives are investigating and asking witnesses to come forward

According to county police, 9-1-1 dispatchers received reports around 10:33 p.m. on March 1 of two separate shootings. The first victim was found on Huey Street, while the second was discovered behind the 600 block of Maddison Avenue. Both men were suffering from gunshot wounds when first responders arrived.

Detectives investigating motive and connection

Investigators have not yet said whether the two shootings are connected. Detectives from the county’s Homicide Unit are interviewing witnesses and reviewing evidence collected from both scenes.

The victims, whose identities have not been released, were transported to a nearby hospital where they remain in stable condition.

Police seek public’s help

Anyone with information about either shooting is urged to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous.

Tags: McKeesport, shooting, Allegheny County