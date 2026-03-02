14-year-old boy dead after being shot during armed robbery in Lakewood

A teenage perpetrator was gunned down Saturday night near Route 88; a suspect is in custody.

LAKEWOOD, NJ – A 14-year-old boy has died after being shot during what police believe was an armed robbery near Pearl Street and Route 88 on Saturday night, according to Lakewood authorities.

Update: 12:00 pm: Arrest Made

A juvenile has been charged with murder and weapons offenses in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in Lakewood, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers with the Lakewood Township Police Department responded at approximately 8:17 p.m. to the area of Pearl Street for a report of a male who had suffered a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they located a juvenile male with a single gunshot wound to his back.

Key Points

14-year-old boy shot during reported armed robbery in Lakewood

Victim was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in critical condition

Police say a suspect is in custody as investigation continues

Emergency responders were called to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders administered CPR before the victim was transported to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus with Advanced Life Support personnel assisting during the transport.

Investigation and arrest

Police confirmed late Saturday that the teenager had died from his injuries. A suspect has re[ortedly been taken into custody, though details surrounding the arrest and possible charges have not yet been released.

Ongoing police presence

Lakewood detectives remained on the scene through the night collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. Authorities have not disclosed whether the shooting occurred during a targeted attack or a random robbery attempt.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Lakewood Police Department immediately.