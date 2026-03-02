Elderly man hospitalized after two-vehicle rollover crash in Mays Landing

Route 50 was closed for two hours Sunday morning as Hamilton Township Police investigated the crash.

MAYS LANDING, NJ – An 81-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday morning following a two-vehicle rollover crash on Route 50 in Hamilton Township, according to local police.

Key Points

Crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Route 50 between Cedar and Birch Streets

Both vehicles overturned; one driver hospitalized at AtlantiCare Trauma Unit

Route 50 closed for about two hours during investigation

Township of Hamilton Police said the crash happened at approximately 9:34 a.m. on March 1 when a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro driven by 19-year-old Jayden Mullen of Mays Landing collided with a 2009 Ford Ranger operated by 81-year-old William Narke, also of Mays Landing. Both vehicles were traveling northbound at the time of the crash.

Both vehicles overturned after impact

Investigators said the collision caused both vehicles to overturn before coming to rest along the southbound shoulder of Route 50 near milepost 21.8. First responders treated both drivers at the scene. Narke was later transported to AtlantiCare City Division Trauma Unit for further medical care.

Roadway reopened after investigation

The section of Route 50 between Cedar Street and Birch Street was closed for roughly two hours while police conducted an on-scene investigation. The Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad, AtlantiCare Paramedics, and the Laureldale Fire Company assisted at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Officer Eric Bittmann of the Township of Hamilton Police Department Traffic Unit at (609) 625-2700.

Tags: Mays Landing, Hamilton Township, crash