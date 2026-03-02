19-year-old shot in Dundalk; Baltimore County detectives investigating

Police say a young man was hospitalized after being shot Friday afternoon on Avondale Road.

TOWSON, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man injured Friday afternoon in Dundalk.

Key Points

Shooting reported around 4:05 p.m. Friday on Avondale Road in Dundalk

19-year-old man transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound

Detectives urge anyone with information to contact 410-887-4636

Officers from the Dundalk Precinct responded to the 400 block of Avondale Road at approximately 4:05 p.m. on February 27 after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

Victim hospitalized, investigation active

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police have not released details about his condition or the circumstances that led to the shooting. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are continuing to gather evidence and interview witnesses in the area.

Police request public assistance

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Baltimore County Police at 410-887-4636. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers.

