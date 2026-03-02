Fleet of offshore vessels spotted off Sandy Hook to support ongoing Empire Wind project

Three specialized ships were visible off the New Jersey coast Monday morning as the massive offshore wind farm prepares for its next construction phase.

SANDY HOOK, NJ – A trio of large offshore vessels linked to the Empire Wind project were positioned off the coast of Sandy Hook Monday morning, signaling a ramp-up in activity for one of the nation’s largest renewable energy developments.

Key Points

Three major ships—Crossway Eagle, C-Pioneer, and Eco Liberty—spotted off Sandy Hook Monday

Vessels supporting Equinor’s Empire Wind offshore wind construction efforts

Project expected to generate over 2,000 MW of renewable power for more than 700,000 homes

Offshore vessels anchored off New Jersey

Map by MarineTraffic.com

Maritime tracking data showed the offshore supply ship Crossway Eagle, multi-purpose vessel C-Pioneer, and hybrid service operations vessel Eco Liberty active in waters between New Jersey and New York early Monday. The vessels are part of ongoing preparations for Empire Wind, an Equinor-led offshore wind project located 15 to 30 miles south of Long Island.

The Crossway Eagle is a self-elevating accommodation jack-up rig built in 2015 by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Group and owned by Macro Offshore. Flagged in the Marshall Islands, it serves as a “flotel,” or floating hotel, for offshore workers. The rig features a 200-tonne crane and can operate in water depths of up to 350 feet.

Advanced ships supporting offshore construction



CROSSWAY EAGLE platform ship. This image was originally posted to Flickr by kees torn at https://flickr.com/photos/68359921@N08/27545204755. It was reviewed on 25 October 2017 by FlickreviewR and was confirmed to be licensed under the terms of the cc-by-sa-2.0.

The Eco Liberty, launched in 2025 by Edison Chouest Offshore, is the first U.S.-built, Jones Act-compliant plug-in hybrid Service Operations Vessel. The 262-foot vessel provides accommodations and workspace for technicians while operating partially on battery power to reduce emissions. It was designed to support the 810 MW Empire Wind 1 project and is homeported at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal.

The C-Pioneer, a multi-purpose offshore and platform supply vessel built in 2000 and also operated by Edison Chouest Offshore, is supporting site operations by transporting materials and personnel between ports and offshore platforms.

Empire Wind advancing regional clean energy

Empire Wind remains a cornerstone of New York’s renewable energy expansion, with two planned phases expected to produce more than 2,000 MW—enough to power roughly 700,000 homes. The project’s increasing offshore presence marks a major step forward in developing the region’s clean energy infrastructure.

Tags: Empire Wind, offshore wind, Sandy Hook