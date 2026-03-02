New Jersey Monday Morning Commuter Traffic Report: Crashes and Delays Reported

Multiple major highways and Hudson River crossings experienced heavy delays during the rush hour, with two serious incidents slowing traffic statewide.

NEWARK, NJ – Monday morning commuters across New Jersey faced significant delays due to multiple crashes and heavy congestion along key routes leading into New York City, according to state traffic reports as of 8:30 a.m.

Key Points

Crash with injuries on I-80 westbound in Fairfield closed two lanes

Overturned tractor-trailer shut down US 1&9 southbound in Newark

Delays up to 45 minutes reported at Hudson River crossings

Major crashes impact highways

A crash with injuries on Interstate 80 westbound just east of Exit 52 (Passaic Avenue) in Fairfield closed two of three lanes, creating heavy westbound backups during the morning rush. Emergency crews remained on scene as of 8:10 a.m.

Earlier, around 7 a.m., an overturned tractor-trailer shut down all lanes on U.S. Routes 1&9 southbound just south of Haynes Avenue in Newark. Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes as cleanup continued.

Hudson River crossings jammed

Traffic heading into Manhattan was severely congested at all major Hudson River crossings. At the Holland Tunnel, eastbound travel times reached 30 minutes from the New Jersey Turnpike Exit 14C and 25 minutes from Route 139 at Tonnelle Circle.

The Lincoln Tunnel also saw 30-minute delays through both the center and south tunnels, while the George Washington Bridge reported the longest wait times — 45 minutes eastbound on the lower level and 40 minutes on the upper level from I-80 to the Alexander Hamilton Bridge.

Parkway and Turnpike delays add to slowdown

The Garden State Parkway saw multiple stretches of congestion. Northbound traffic was backed up five miles from Woodbridge to Kenilworth and again five miles between Bloomfield and Clifton. Additional northbound delays of two miles were reported in East Orange, with similar congestion southbound through Bloomfield.

On the New Jersey Turnpike, southbound traffic was slow near Interchange 9 in East Brunswick due to congestion on Route 18.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and use caution, as cleanup and investigation efforts continue through the late morning hours.

Tags: New Jersey traffic, commute, crash