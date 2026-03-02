Former MLB pitcher sentenced to life without parole after murdering in-laws

The onetime major league reliever was convicted of orchestrating a deadly 2021 ambush that killed his father-in-law.

TAHOE CITY, CA – Former Major League Baseball pitcher Dan Serafini has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2021 killing of his father-in-law, Gary Spohr, and the attempted murder of his mother-in-law, Wendy Wood. The sentencing took place on February 27 following Serafini’s conviction last July after a two-year investigation.

Key Points

Serafini convicted of 2021 Lake Tahoe murder of his father-in-law, attempted murder of mother-in-law

Prosecutors say the crime was financially motivated; an accomplice pleaded guilty

Former MLB pitcher sentenced to life in prison without parole

According to prosecutors, Serafini orchestrated an ambush shooting at his in-laws’ Lake Tahoe home on June 5, 2021. Spohr was fatally shot, and Wood was critically injured but survived the attack. She later died by suicide while recovering from her injuries. Investigators linked Serafini to the crime through surveillance video showing a masked man approaching the home and forensic evidence recovered at the scene.

Financial motive and accomplice’s plea

Prosecutors argued that Serafini, who was reportedly more than $300,000 in debt, planned the shooting for financial gain. Samantha Scott, a former nanny and close friend of the family, was charged as an accessory and later pleaded guilty to aiding Serafini after the murder.

During sentencing, Serafini maintained his innocence despite the jury’s verdict and the life-without-parole sentence.

From MLB to murder conviction

Serafini, 52, pitched professionally from 1996 to 2007, spending parts of seven MLB seasons with the Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds, and Colorado Rockies. A 1992 first-round draft pick, he appeared in 104 major league games, posting a 6.04 ERA before continuing his career overseas in Japan and Taiwan.

Tags: Dan Serafini, Lake Tahoe, murder