NEW JERSEY – Spring will officially begin with something sweet this year as Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard celebrates the season’s arrival with its annual First Day of Spring giveaway and a new limited-time mystery flavor inspired by the popular marshmallow treat brand.
Key Points
- Rita’s giving away free 6-ounce Italian Ice on March 20 at 600+ locations
- New “Mystery PEEPS Flavor” debuts the same day
- Guests can enter a flavor guessing contest for a chance to win free ice for a year
Free Italian Ice returns March 20
On Friday, March 20, Rita’s will give away a free 6-ounce cup of Italian Ice to guests at all locations nationwide. The spring tradition, which draws lines of fans each year, marks the unofficial start of warmer weather for many. The company expects to serve roughly one million cups during the event.
Rita’s stores reopened for the season on March 1, offering freshly made Italian Ice and Frozen Custard as part of the lead-up to the giveaway.
A mystery twist for spring
This year, Rita’s is debuting a new Mystery Italian Ice inspired by the signature marshmallow candy brand. The flavor—white in color and intentionally secret—will be available beginning March 20. Guests can taste and submit their guesses online between March 20 and March 29 for a chance to win prizes, including free Italian Ice for a year and a themed merchandise pack.
The flavor is one of seven new Italian Ice varieties launching this year as part of Rita’s continued focus on creative, nostalgic flavor innovation.
How to join the fun
Fans can enter the guessing contest and find complete sweepstakes rules at ritasice.com/peeps. The promotion is open to U.S. residents age 13 and older. No purchase is required to participate.
Rita’s also encourages guests to download the Rita’s Ice app to earn rewards, receive birthday treats, and enjoy exclusive offers.
Rita’s Locations in New Jersey
There are over 100 Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard locations across New Jersey. While locations may operate seasonally (typically opening in March), here is a bulleted list of many locations throughout the state based on 2025/2026 reports: 4
North Jersey
- Bayonne: 530 Broadway
- Bloomfield: 309 Broad St
- Bridgewater: 598 Union Ave
- East Orange: 525 N Arlington Ave
- Englewood: 34 W Palisade Ave
- Flanders: 286 US-206
- Glen Rock: 1020 S Maple Ave
- Hackettstown: 168 Mountain Ave
- Irvington: 1056 Clinton Ave
- Little Falls: 65 Main St
- Lodi: 184 Essex St. Spc D-2
- Mahwah: 3 Miller Road
- North Arlington: 59 Ridge Rd
- Nutley: 416 Centre St
- Passaic: 31 Market St
- Pequannock: 568 NJ-23
- Rahway: 1496 Main St
- Roselle: 108 Chestnut St
- Union: 1785 Morris Ave
- Warren: 49 Mountain Blvd
- Wood-Ridge: 250 Valley Blvd
Central Jersey
- Flemington: 23 State Route 12
- Freehold: 47 W Main Street
- Hillsborough: 381 Triangle Road, Bldg F
- Jackson: 2105 W County Line Rd
- Lakewood: 681 River Ave. Suite D
- Manahawkin: 50 W Bay Avenue
- Manalapan: 342 US Highway 9
- Metuchen: 640 Middlesex Avenue, Unit #3
- Neptune: 2460 State Route 33
- Toms River: 938 Fischer Blvd
- Woodbridge: 755 Saint George Avenue
South Jersey
- Cherry Hill: 877 Cooper Landing Road
- Cherry Hill: RT 38 & Church Road
- Cinnaminson: 1811 Cinnaminson Ave
- Glassboro: 109 S. Delsea Drive
- Moorestown: 250 West Camden Ave
- Northfield: 1200 Tilton Rd
- Sicklerville (Turnersville): 3321 South Blackhorse Pike
- Woodbury: 245 S Broad St
