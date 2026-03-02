Rita’s to mark first day of spring with free Italian Ice and new mystery flavor

Chain celebrates March 20 with nationwide giveaway and limited-time PEEPS-inspired flavor.

NEW JERSEY – Spring will officially begin with something sweet this year as Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard celebrates the season’s arrival with its annual First Day of Spring giveaway and a new limited-time mystery flavor inspired by the popular marshmallow treat brand.

Key Points

Rita’s giving away free 6-ounce Italian Ice on March 20 at 600+ locations

New “Mystery PEEPS Flavor” debuts the same day

Guests can enter a flavor guessing contest for a chance to win free ice for a year

Free Italian Ice returns March 20

On Friday, March 20, Rita’s will give away a free 6-ounce cup of Italian Ice to guests at all locations nationwide. The spring tradition, which draws lines of fans each year, marks the unofficial start of warmer weather for many. The company expects to serve roughly one million cups during the event.

Rita’s stores reopened for the season on March 1, offering freshly made Italian Ice and Frozen Custard as part of the lead-up to the giveaway.

A mystery twist for spring

This year, Rita’s is debuting a new Mystery Italian Ice inspired by the signature marshmallow candy brand. The flavor—white in color and intentionally secret—will be available beginning March 20. Guests can taste and submit their guesses online between March 20 and March 29 for a chance to win prizes, including free Italian Ice for a year and a themed merchandise pack.

The flavor is one of seven new Italian Ice varieties launching this year as part of Rita’s continued focus on creative, nostalgic flavor innovation.

How to join the fun

Fans can enter the guessing contest and find complete sweepstakes rules at ritasice.com/peeps. The promotion is open to U.S. residents age 13 and older. No purchase is required to participate.

Rita’s also encourages guests to download the Rita’s Ice app to earn rewards, receive birthday treats, and enjoy exclusive offers.

Rita’s Locations in New Jersey

There are over 100 Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard locations across New Jersey. While locations may operate seasonally (typically opening in March), here is a bulleted list of many locations throughout the state based on 2025/2026 reports: 4

North Jersey

Bayonne: 530 Broadway

530 Broadway Bloomfield: 309 Broad St

309 Broad St Bridgewater: 598 Union Ave

598 Union Ave East Orange: 525 N Arlington Ave

525 N Arlington Ave Englewood: 34 W Palisade Ave

34 W Palisade Ave Flanders: 286 US-206

286 US-206 Glen Rock: 1020 S Maple Ave

1020 S Maple Ave Hackettstown: 168 Mountain Ave

168 Mountain Ave Irvington: 1056 Clinton Ave

1056 Clinton Ave Little Falls: 65 Main St

65 Main St Lodi: 184 Essex St. Spc D-2

184 Essex St. Spc D-2 Mahwah: 3 Miller Road

3 Miller Road North Arlington: 59 Ridge Rd

59 Ridge Rd Nutley: 416 Centre St

416 Centre St Passaic: 31 Market St

31 Market St Pequannock: 568 NJ-23

568 NJ-23 Rahway: 1496 Main St

1496 Main St Roselle: 108 Chestnut St

108 Chestnut St Union: 1785 Morris Ave

1785 Morris Ave Warren: 49 Mountain Blvd

49 Mountain Blvd Wood-Ridge: 250 Valley Blvd

Central Jersey

Flemington: 23 State Route 12

23 State Route 12 Freehold: 47 W Main Street

47 W Main Street Hillsborough: 381 Triangle Road, Bldg F

381 Triangle Road, Bldg F Jackson: 2105 W County Line Rd

2105 W County Line Rd Lakewood: 681 River Ave. Suite D

681 River Ave. Suite D Manahawkin: 50 W Bay Avenue

50 W Bay Avenue Manalapan: 342 US Highway 9

342 US Highway 9 Metuchen: 640 Middlesex Avenue, Unit #3

640 Middlesex Avenue, Unit #3 Neptune: 2460 State Route 33

2460 State Route 33 Toms River: 938 Fischer Blvd

938 Fischer Blvd Woodbridge: 755 Saint George Avenue

South Jersey

Cherry Hill: 877 Cooper Landing Road

877 Cooper Landing Road Cherry Hill: RT 38 & Church Road

RT 38 & Church Road Cinnaminson: 1811 Cinnaminson Ave

1811 Cinnaminson Ave Glassboro: 109 S. Delsea Drive

109 S. Delsea Drive Moorestown: 250 West Camden Ave

250 West Camden Ave Northfield: 1200 Tilton Rd

1200 Tilton Rd Sicklerville (Turnersville): 3321 South Blackhorse Pike

3321 South Blackhorse Pike Woodbury: 245 S Broad St

