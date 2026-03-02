Jackson police increase patrols and ask public to report suspicious activity in wake of U.S. attacks on Iran

Township officials ask residents to report suspicious activity amid heightened security concerns.

JACKSON, NJ – The Jackson Township Police Department has announced it will conduct additional patrols and is urging residents to remain alert and report any suspicious activity following recent U.S. military airstrikes in Iraq.

Key Points

Jackson police increasing patrols around sensitive areas after overseas events

Residents urged to report suspicious activity to police at 732-928-1111 or 911

Township includes numerous home-based places of worship and community centers

Police said the move comes “out of an abundance of caution” and is not in response to any specific local threat. Officers will be increasing their presence near sensitive locations throughout the community, including areas where home-based places of worship and community gatherings are common. While in most traditional communities, those religious locations would normally be found in commercial corridors, in Jackson, soft targets for Islamic extremism and retaliation exist within residential neighborhoods.

Police emphasize public cooperation

In a public statement, Jackson Police urged residents to stay vigilant, reminding them to immediately contact authorities if they observe any suspicious individuals, vehicles, or behavior.

Community members can report information by calling the Jackson Township Police Department at 732-928-1111 or dialing 911 in an emergency.

Heightened caution across local communities

The advisory follows a period of increased security awareness nationwide after recent U.S. military operations overseas. Local officials said their primary goal is to ensure public safety and maintain calm through proactive community engagement.

