Middletown convenience store sells $50K Powerball winning ticket
MIDDLETOWN, CT — A Connecticut Lottery player matched enough numbers in the Powerball drawing to secure a $50,000 prize after purchasing a ticket at a Middletown convenience store.
Lottery officials reported the winning ticket was sold at B Desh Enterprise LLC in Middletown for the March 10 Powerball drawing.
The ticket matched four of the five white balls along with the Powerball, resulting in the $50,000 prize.
Connecticut Lottery records list the winner as being from Middletown. Additional details about the player have not been released.
Powerball drawings take place three times each week and offer multiple prize tiers ranging from smaller wins to the multimillion-dollar jackpot.
