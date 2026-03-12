255 pounds of marijuana found during Delaware drug probe

DOVER, DE — A months-long drug investigation targeting a Dover smoke shop and a Magnolia gas station has led to three arrests after authorities uncovered hundreds of pounds of marijuana and other drug-related items.

The investigation began in June when detectives from the Delaware State Police Kent County Drug Unit partnered with Delaware Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement and the Drug Enforcement Administration to examine suspected large-scale drug distribution tied to Ali Baba Smoke Shop at 2131 South Dupont Highway in Dover and Liberty Happy Gas Station at 50 West Birdie Lane in Magnolia.

Detectives identified Maddyan Ata, 25, and Mohamed Lamar, 34, both of Magnolia, along with Alex Gomez-McDowell, 20, of Dover, as suspects during the investigation.

On March 4, authorities executed search warrants at both locations.

At the Ali Baba Smoke Shop, investigators seized approximately 255 pounds of marijuana and marijuana products including THC vape cartridges. Detectives also recovered drug paraphernalia associated with the illegal sale and distribution of marijuana, fake urine marketed to mask drug use during testing, and about 1,818 grams of OPIA 7-hydroxymitragynine pills.

At the Liberty Happy Gas Station, authorities located 130 Viagra pills, two digital scales, and additional drug paraphernalia.

Ata was taken into custody at a Probation and Parole office without incident and transported to State Police Troop 3. He faces multiple charges including two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a drug masking product, maintaining a drug property, criminal nuisance conduct, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Following arraignment in Justice of the Peace Court 2, Ata was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $249,300 cash bond.

Lamar was taken into custody at the Liberty Happy Gas Station and transported to Troop 3. He was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lamar was released after arraignment on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Gomez-McDowell was arrested at the Ali Baba Smoke Shop without incident. He faces four counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and was released after arraignment on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Detectives say the investigation remains ongoing.

