Towson bus incident sends students for precautionary medical checks

TOWSON, MD — A morning school bus ride in Baltimore County was disrupted Wednesday after pepper spray was discharged on board, sending multiple students to hospitals for evaluation.

The incident occurred around 9:35 a.m. in the 6000 block of Ebenezer Road.

According to Baltimore County Police, officers responded to reports that pepper spray had been released inside a school bus carrying students.

During the investigation, officers determined a student had located the pepper spray at a bus stop shortly before boarding the bus.

Preliminary findings indicate the spray was discharged accidentally and not with malicious intent.

As a precaution, approximately 14 students were transported to area hospitals after experiencing the effects of the pepper spray.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

