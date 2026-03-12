Pepper spray incident on Baltimore County school bus sends 14 students to hospitals
TOWSON, MD — A morning school bus ride in Baltimore County was disrupted Wednesday after pepper spray was discharged on board, sending multiple students to hospitals for evaluation.
The incident occurred around 9:35 a.m. in the 6000 block of Ebenezer Road.
According to Baltimore County Police, officers responded to reports that pepper spray had been released inside a school bus carrying students.
During the investigation, officers determined a student had located the pepper spray at a bus stop shortly before boarding the bus.
Preliminary findings indicate the spray was discharged accidentally and not with malicious intent.
As a precaution, approximately 14 students were transported to area hospitals after experiencing the effects of the pepper spray.
Officials said the incident remains under investigation.
Key Points
- Pepper spray was discharged on a school bus in Towson Wednesday morning
- A student reportedly found the spray at a bus stop before boarding
- About 14 students were taken to hospitals for evaluation