Farmingdale man indicted in drunk driving crash that killed Army veteran

MELVILLE, NY — A Farmingdale man has been indicted on aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges after prosecutors say he drove drunk during a snowstorm and caused a crash that killed a 63-year-old Army veteran near the Long Island Expressway.

A Queens grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against John Ankelman, 59, in connection with the December 26 collision that left Nelson Gonzalez seriously injured. Gonzalez later died from his injuries on January 5.

According to prosecutors, Ankelman had been drinking for several hours at the Changing Times Pub on Melville Road in Farmingdale before getting behind the wheel of his Mazda SUV.

At approximately 10 p.m., Ankelman was allegedly driving northbound on Pinelawn Road approaching South Service Road during the snowstorm.

At the same time, Gonzalez was traveling southbound on Pinelawn Road in a Toyota Tacoma and attempted to make a left turn through a green light onto eastbound South Service Road.

Prosecutors allege Ankelman’s vehicle struck Gonzalez head-on, causing severe injuries. Gonzalez was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police officers responding to the crash reported that Ankelman allegedly had bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet, and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

A court-ordered blood test later determined Ankelman’s blood alcohol concentration was .18, more than twice the legal limit.

Authorities also allege Ankelman was operating the vehicle while his driving privileges were restricted by the New York Department of Motor Vehicles.

Ankelman has been charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, criminally negligent homicide, aggravated driving while intoxicated, two counts of driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle in violation of license restrictions, and two counts of speeding.

Suffolk Supreme Court Justice John Collins ordered Ankelman to return to court on April 20. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

The crash investigation was conducted by the Suffolk County Police Department’s 2nd Precinct with assistance from the department’s Digital Forensics Unit, the Suffolk County Crime Lab, and the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad.

The case is being prosecuted by the Queens District Attorney’s Vehicular Homicide Unit after the office was appointed as special prosecutor.

