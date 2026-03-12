Amherst man busted after gun spotted in car during Buffalo call

BUFFALO, NY — A report of men gathering around a vehicle with firearms led to an arrest Monday evening after officers responding to a gun call on Goethe Street discovered a handgun inside a vehicle.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. in the 400 block of Goethe Street when officers assigned to Buffalo’s C District responded to a report involving a group of males allegedly standing around a vehicle while carrying guns.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the group and observed a handgun inside the vehicle in plain view.

Officers recovered the weapon, which police identified as a Taurus G2C handgun.

Justis Ward, 20, of Amherst, was arrested in connection with the incident.

Ward has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree under New York Penal Law 265.03-3 and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree under New York Penal Law 265.02-8, a class D felony.

The charges stem from the investigation into the gun call that prompted officers to respond to the Goethe Street location.

