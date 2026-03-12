Amherst man charged after handgun found during Buffalo gun call
BUFFALO, NY — A report of men gathering around a vehicle with firearms led to an arrest Monday evening after officers responding to a gun call on Goethe Street discovered a handgun inside a vehicle.
The incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. in the 400 block of Goethe Street when officers assigned to Buffalo’s C District responded to a report involving a group of males allegedly standing around a vehicle while carrying guns.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with the group and observed a handgun inside the vehicle in plain view.
Officers recovered the weapon, which police identified as a Taurus G2C handgun.
Justis Ward, 20, of Amherst, was arrested in connection with the incident.
Ward has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree under New York Penal Law 265.03-3 and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree under New York Penal Law 265.02-8, a class D felony.
The charges stem from the investigation into the gun call that prompted officers to respond to the Goethe Street location.
Key Points
- Officers responded to a gun call on the 400 block of Goethe Street in Buffalo
- A Taurus G2C handgun was found in plain view inside a vehicle
- Justis Ward, 20, of Amherst faces multiple weapon possession charges