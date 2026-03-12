Queens gunman sought after deadly early morning shooting

Suspect wanted in fatal Jamaica Avenue shooting in Queens

QUEENS, NY — A man is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting inside a Jamaica Avenue location in Queens that left a 34-year-old man dead earlier this year.

The incident occurred Saturday, February 21 at approximately 1:46 a.m. inside 184-15 Jamaica Avenue within the confines of the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct.

According to the NYPD, Torres Paublo is accused of shooting a 34-year-old male multiple times during the incident.

The victim died as a result of the gunshot wounds.

Police have identified Paublo as the suspect and are asking the public for assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking callers can dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted online through the Crime Stoppers website or by contacting @NYPDTips on X.

Key Points