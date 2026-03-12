Connecticut Sunoco sells winning scratch-off ticket

Old Saybrook store sells $10K winning 10X Cash scratch-off ticket

OLD SAYBROOK, CT — A Connecticut Lottery player scored a $10,000 prize after purchasing a winning 10X Cash 18th Edition scratch-off ticket at a local gas station in Old Saybrook.

Lottery records show the winning ticket was sold at Henny Penny Saybrook Sunoco 63 in Old Saybrook.

The prize, recorded for March 10, is valued at $10,000 as part of the Connecticut Lottery’s 10X Cash 18th Edition instant ticket game.

Officials listed the winner as being from Old Saybrook. Additional details about the player were not released.

The 10X Cash series is one of the Connecticut Lottery’s instant scratch-off games offering multiple prize tiers, including mid-level prizes such as the $10,000 win claimed from this ticket.

Winners must follow Connecticut Lottery procedures when claiming prizes depending on the prize amount.

