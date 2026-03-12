Two killed as flames rip through Havre de Grace home

HAVRE DE GRACE, MD — A fast-moving house fire in Harford County early Wednesday morning left two adults dead while a third occupant escaped after jumping from a second-story window.

Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 1:13 a.m. to the 800 block of Erie Street for a reported dwelling fire with possible entrapment.

Crews from the Susquehanna Hose Company and surrounding departments arrived to find heavy fire throughout a two-story single-family home.

Officials said one adult occupant managed to escape after smoke alarms alerted him to the fire. The individual jumped from a second-story window after being unable to exit through the front door. He was not injured.

Two other adult occupants were found deceased in the home.

Deputy State Fire Marshals responded to the scene and are actively investigating the cause of the fire.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is conducting the investigation alongside the Havre de Grace Police Department, which officials said is standard procedure in fatal fire incidents.

Authorities said additional information will be released as the investigation continues.

