Copper wire thief caught in the act after citywide spree

A 24-year-old suspect was caught after attempting to flee from officers responding to a weekend burglary in progress on West Patrick Street.

FREDERICK, MD – Frederick Police say 24-year-old Jaylan St. Charles Turner of New Market was arrested Saturday evening after officers interrupted a burglary at a construction site on West Patrick Street. The incident led to the recovery of stolen tools and evidence linking the suspect to multiple copper wire thefts at the same location.

Key Points

Officers responded to a burglary in progress at a West Patrick Street construction site

The suspect, Jaylan St. Charles Turner, attempted to flee but was apprehended

Investigators recovered stolen tools and connected the suspect to recent copper thefts

Officers, K9 team track suspect during active burglary

According to the Frederick Police Department, Patrol Squad B and K9 units responded to reports of suspicious activity at the site. When officers arrived, the suspect tried to run but was quickly caught and taken into custody without further incident.

A search of a vehicle associated with the suspect revealed numerous stolen construction and electrician tools. Investigators believe Turner is responsible for several copper wire thefts at the same construction site, resulting in thousands of dollars in damages and losses.

Department credits teamwork and preparedness

Police officials commended the coordinated effort between patrol officers and the K9 team for their quick response. “Calls like this are handled by everyday officers who train hard, look out for one another, and show up ready to work when our community needs them,” the department said in a statement.

Turner faces multiple charges related to burglary and theft. The investigation remains ongoing.

