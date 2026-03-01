Baltimore police arrest 15-year-old repeat offender with handgun in Liberty Heights

A 15-year-old with a history of violent offenses was taken into custody Friday afternoon after officers discovered a handgun during a disturbance call in West Baltimore.

BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore Police say Western District officers arrested a 15-year-old male wanted on an outstanding warrant after responding to reports of a disorderly crowd in the 2400 block of Liberty Heights Avenue around 12:45 p.m. on February 28.

Key Points

Officers responded to a large disorderly crowd on Liberty Heights Avenue Friday afternoon

A 15-year-old male wanted on a warrant was arrested and found carrying a handgun

The suspect is a repeat offender previously arrested for robberies, carjacking, and assault

Officers recover handgun during warrant arrest

According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to find a group of individuals acting disorderly. Among them was a 15-year-old male wanted on an active warrant. He was taken into custody without incident.

During a search, police recovered a handgun in his possession. The suspect was transported to Juvenile Booking, where he was charged and detained.

Teen’s prior arrests include violent crimes

Police described the juvenile as a repeat offender with a criminal history that includes multiple robberies, a carjacking, and an assault. Authorities did not release his name due to his age.

The case remains under investigation by the department’s Western District officers and juvenile division.

