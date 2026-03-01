Blue BMW crashes while doing donuts at Livingston Mall parking lot

A viral video shows a driver losing control of a blue BMW during a parking lot stunt outside the Livingston Mall.

LIVINGSTON, NJ – A video that went viral this week shows a blue BMW spinning in circles before crashing at the Livingston Mall in Essex County. The clip, shared widely across Reddit and social media platforms, captures the car doing donuts in an empty section of the parking lot before slamming into a curb.

Key Points

Viral video shows blue BMW crashing while doing donuts at Livingston Mall

Clip viewed thousands of times across Reddit and social media

No injuries reported; incident appears to have caused vehicle damage only

Late-night stunt goes wrong

The short video, originally posted to the subreddit r/WhatCouldGoWrong, shows the driver accelerating hard and drifting in tight circles before losing traction and hitting a curb. The sound of scraping metal can be heard as onlookers react in disbelief.

No injuries were reported, and the incident does not appear to have prompted a police investigation. The crash reportedly occurred late at night in an otherwise empty section of the mall parking lot.

Viewers online described the video as another example of risky “parking lot stunt” behavior that frequently surfaces on social media.

Tags: Livingston, viral video, car crash