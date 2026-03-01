Seaside Heights mourns loss of retired Police Lt. John Tate, longtime officer and mentor

A U.S. Air Force veteran and 25-year Seaside Heights police officer, Lt. John Tate is remembered for his decades of service and his lasting impact on generations of local law enforcement.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ – Seaside Heights Police and the wider Ocean County law enforcement community are mourning the passing of retired Lieutenant John Tate, a dedicated public servant whose career spanned more than two decades in uniform and many more as a mentor to new recruits.

Key Points

Retired Lt. John Tate served 25 years with the Seaside Heights Police Department before retiring in 2003

A U.S. Air Force veteran, he later trained and mentored new officers at the Ocean County Police Academy

Colleagues remember him as a respected leader who shaped generations of officers across Ocean County

A career of service and leadership

Lt. Tate, a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, joined the Seaside Heights Police Department where he dedicated 25 years to protecting the community and leading by example. After retiring in 2003, he continued to serve the profession as Recruit Training Coordinator at the Ocean County Police Academy. There, he mentored countless cadets, emphasizing the discipline, integrity, and accountability that defined his own career.

A lasting legacy in law enforcement

Members of the Beachwood Police Department and other Ocean County agencies recalled working with Lt. Tate early in their careers, describing him as a mentor whose influence helped shape their values as police officers. His legacy continues through the many men and women he trained and guided throughout his lifetime of service.

Local departments have extended condolences to Lt. Tate’s family, friends, and fellow officers, asking the community to keep them in their thoughts and prayers.

Tags: Seaside Heights, Ocean County Police Academy, John Tate