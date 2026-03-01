MAGA hat wearing man sets woman’s boots on fire during hate crime attack in Chelsea

Detectives are investigating a hate crime after a woman was verbally harassed and set on fire during a daylight assault on West 26th Street in Manhattan.

MANHATTAN, NY – New York City police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a hate crime arson that left a 54-year-old woman injured in Chelsea. The incident occurred around 2:50 p.m. on February 19 near the intersection of West 26th Street and 7th Avenue, according to the NYPD.

Key Points

A 54-year-old woman was targeted in a hate-motivated assault in Chelsea on February 19

Two suspects allegedly blocked her path and set her boots on fire after making racial remarks

Police are asking for tips at 1-800-577-TIPS or via DM to @NYPDTips

Suspects made racial remarks before igniting fire

Authorities said the victim was approached by two unidentified individuals, one of whom engaged her in conversation before attempting to kiss her. When the woman pushed him away, the man allegedly made anti-Black statements. As she tried to walk off, both suspects blocked her from leaving, and one used a lighter to ignite her boots.

The woman managed to escape as the pair remained at the scene. It was not immediately clear if she sustained injuries requiring medical treatment.

Detectives pursue hate crime investigation

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force and the 10th Precinct are investigating the assault as a hate crime arson. Detectives are reviewing nearby surveillance footage to identify the two suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or send a direct message to @NYPDTips on social media.

Tags: Chelsea, hate crime, NYPD Crime Stoppers