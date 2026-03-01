‘Grumpy Cat’ look-alike Cielo looking for a forever home in Hudson County

The three-year-old Siamese–Snowshoe mix, known for his expressive face and gentle nature, is up for adoption after being surrendered by his family in Union City.

UNION CITY, NJ – Animal rescuers in Hudson County are seeking a new home for Cielo, a three-year-old Siamese/Snowshoe mix whose striking features have earned him comparisons to the internet-famous “Grumpy Cat.” The affectionate feline was recently surrendered by his family through no fault of his own and is now available for adoption through u/Purrfect_Catpanion.

Key Points

Cielo, a 3-year-old Siamese/Snowshoe mix, is available for adoption in Hudson County

Known for his “Grumpy Cat” look, he’s actually friendly, social, and affectionate

He does well with other cats and loves attention and playtime

A sweet cat with a serious face

Despite his famously unimpressed expression, Cielo’s personality couldn’t be more different. Volunteers describe him as a warm and social cat who enjoys human company, gentle head butts, and plenty of affection.

“He loves being near people and thrives on companionship,” rescuers said. “He’s the kind of cat who will follow you around the house just to be close.”

Gets along with other cats, loves to play

Cielo previously lived with two other cats and did well, suggesting he would adapt comfortably to a multi-cat household. He’s particularly fond of pickle-shaped and wand toys, making him a playful and engaging companion.

He’s currently transitioning to a healthier dry food diet after initially being hesitant to try new foods.

Those interested in giving Cielo a loving home can contact u/Purrfect_Catpanion in Hudson County for adoption information.

Tags: adoption, cats, Hudson County