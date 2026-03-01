Delaware State Police arrest two in multi-month metal theft spree across New Castle County

Investigators say the pair stole over $21,000 in copper and aluminum and caused nearly $80,000 in damage during a series of break-ins at local businesses.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE – Delaware State Police have arrested 32-year-old Mark Hartnett of Wilmington and 38-year-old Thomas Drummond of Newport following a months-long investigation into a string of metal thefts targeting multiple businesses across New Castle County. The pair face numerous felony theft and related charges stemming from incidents between September 2025 and January 2026.

Key Points

Two suspects arrested after a five-month investigation into metal thefts across New Castle County

More than $21,000 in copper and aluminum stolen; $78,800 in property damage reported

Arrests followed surveillance and scrap yard evidence linking the suspects to multiple crime scenes

Businesses across New Castle, Bear, and Wilmington targeted

Detectives say the suspects repeatedly broke into businesses in the unit block of King Court in New Castle, as well as locations in Bear and Wilmington. The first theft occurred on September 30, 2025, when 200 pounds of aluminum wire was stolen from a New Castle business. Subsequent incidents included the theft of HVAC materials, spools of copper wire, and large sections of electrical wiring.

On December 16, the suspects allegedly cut copper wiring from a building on Powder Mill Road in Wilmington, damaging the property before fleeing. They returned to the same site in January 2026, stealing several hundred feet of copper wire during a declared State of Emergency.

Investigation leads to arrests

According to police, detectives identified Hartnett and Drummond as the suspects after tracking scrap metal sales connected to the stolen materials. Both men wore masks during the crimes to conceal their identities, investigators said.

On February 20, troopers located and arrested Hartnett in Wilmington without incident. He was charged at Troop 6 with multiple counts of felony theft, criminal mischief, and burglary-related offenses. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $52,404 secured bond before later posting bail.

Drummond was also taken into custody and faces similar charges as the investigation continues.

