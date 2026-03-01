Purse snatcher targeting elderly women in Queens

Detectives are investigating a robbery pattern in the 104th Precinct after three women were targeted in purse snatchings across Maspeth and Ridgewood neighborhoods.

QUEENS, NY – New York City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with a series of robberies that occurred between late December and early February within the 104th Precinct. Investigators say the same suspect may be responsible for three separate thefts involving female victims ranging in age from 53 to 77 years old.

Key Points

Police are investigating three robberies targeting women in the 104th Precinct area

Victims were approached from behind and robbed of their purses in Maspeth and Ridgewood

The suspect fled on foot after each incident; no injuries were reported

Series of robberies spanned three neighborhoods

The first incident occurred around 10:40 a.m. on December 31, 2025, when a 53-year-old woman standing outside 57-15 61st Street was approached from behind by an unidentified male who snatched her bag and fled northbound.

On January 27, 2026, at about 7:05 p.m., a 54-year-old woman was walking near 59-92 57th Road when a man shoved her to the ground, grabbed her purse, and fled eastbound. Less than two weeks later, on February 7 at 7:39 p.m., a 77-year-old woman was robbed in a similar manner near 61st Street and 56th Road. In each case, the suspect escaped on foot, and no injuries were reported.

Police release surveillance images

Detectives from the 104th Precinct have released surveillance images of the suspect as part of their ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip anonymously online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

