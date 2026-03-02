Playful pittie “Coola” looking for her forever home at Monmouth County SPCA

The 2-year-old rescue from Trenton Animal Shelter is a sweet, quirky pup who loves zoomies, snuggles, and gentle company.

EATONTOWN, NJ – The Monmouth County SPCA is looking to find a loving home for Coola, a 2-year-old petite pit bull mix who arrived from the Trenton Animal Shelter in search of a new beginning. Weighing just 42 pounds, Coola may be small in size but has a big, affectionate personality.

Key Points

Coola is a 2-year-old, 42-pound pit mix available for adoption at Monmouth County SPCA

She’s playful, affectionate, and enjoys zoomies and plush toys

Best suited for a home with dog-savvy children or a confident canine companion

Sweet, silly, and full of energy

Staff describe Coola as a “fun, quirky, and playful” girl who loves to run, chase toys, and show off her trademark zoomies around the play yard. Once she warms up to new people, she’s all about affection—seeking back scratches, cuddles, and companionship.

“Coola just needs someone who will give her time to build trust,” the SPCA said. “Once she knows you’re a friend, she’s loyal, loving, and full of life.”

Looking for the right match

Coola would do best in a home with adults or older, dog-savvy children who can match her energy and confidence. She may also enjoy having another calm, confident dog as a companion.

The Monmouth County SPCA is open for adoptions Sunday from 12–5 p.m. and Monday through Saturday starting at 12 p.m. Those interested in meeting Coola or other adoptable pets can visit the shelter in Eatontown or browse available animals online at bit.ly/3l9EtmZ.

