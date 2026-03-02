Glen Burnie man faces attempted murder charge after firing shots inside home, police say

Anne Arundel County officers and crisis teams responded to a tense scene on Nancy Road after a domestic dispute led to gunfire inside a residence.

GLEN BURNIE, MD – Anne Arundel County Police say a man is facing attempted murder and related charges after firing multiple gunshots inside his Glen Burnie home Tuesday morning while several family members were present. The incident occurred around 7:00 a.m. on February 24 in the 1000 block of Nancy Road.

Key Points

A suspect fired multiple rounds inside a Glen Burnie home during a domestic dispute

Family members escaped unharmed before police and crisis units arrived

The suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and is hospitalized under police custody

Police, crisis units respond to armed standoff

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, officers arrived to find that two female occupants had already exited the residence safely. A third family member was escorted out by officers, leaving the suspect alone inside.

Detectives later determined that an argument between the suspect and a family member led to the gunfire. Specialized units, including the Quick Response Team, Crisis Negotiation Team, Crisis Intervention Team, and K9 officers, were deployed to the scene.

Suspect hospitalized, warrant issued for attempted murder

After several hours, the suspect exited the residence with a serious self-inflicted injury. Officers provided immediate medical care before he was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.

Detectives recovered a 12-gauge shotgun believed to have been used in the incident. A warrant has been issued charging the man with attempted murder and related offenses. His name will be released once he is discharged from medical care and formally served with the warrant.

Tags: Glen Burnie, attempted murder, Anne Arundel County Police