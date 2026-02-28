Cuba reports deadly armed clash with armed boat from Florida, alleges “terrorist infiltration” attempt

Cuban officials say three killed, seven wounded after exchange of gunfire with armed vessel that entered territorial waters near the island’s northern coast.

Havana, Cuba – Cuban authorities have released new details about what they describe as an armed “terrorist infiltration attempt” originating from the Florida Keys, claiming three people were killed and seven others wounded in a violent maritime clash with Cuban Border Guard forces early Wednesday morning.

Key Points

Cuban Border Guard troops exchanged gunfire with an armed vessel 3.7 nautical miles inside Cuban waters.

Three suspected assailants were killed and seven wounded; one Cuban officer was injured.

Havana alleges the attack was planned and financed from the United States by anti-government groups.

Exchange of fire at sea

According to an official statement from the Cuban Embassy in Washington, a Border Guard patrol detected the vessel at approximately 7:10 a.m. within Cuban territorial waters. When the Cuban unit attempted to intercept the boat, those onboard reportedly opened fire, striking the Cuban vessel 13 times and injuring its commander, Captain Yosmany Hernández Hernández, who was later hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds.

The Cuban crew, consisting of five officers, returned fire using AKM rifles and a light machine gun, disabling the intruding boat. Authorities said three of the ten people onboard were killed in the exchange, while the remaining seven were rescued and taken to hospitals for medical treatment.

Weapons, ammunition, and insignia seized

After the confrontation, Cuban authorities said they seized a cache of weapons and military-style equipment, including 134 ammunition magazines, nearly 13,000 rounds of 5.56mm and 7.62mm ammunition, a drone with cameras, radios, and insignia allegedly linked to the anti-government group known as the “November 30th Movement.”

The vessel, which Cuban officials said departed Marathon Key, Florida, was reportedly equipped with GPS and radio navigation systems and showed signs of heavy gunfire damage. Cuban investigators claim a second vessel left Florida but experienced mechanical issues before its occupants transferred to the one that reached Cuban waters.

Havana blames U.S.-based organizers

Cuban officials named Amijail Sánchez González as one of the operation’s organizers and identified Maritza Lugo Fernández, a U.S. resident, as the alleged mastermind and financial backer of the attempted infiltration. Both are accused of involvement with anti-government organizations in exile.

Cuban prosecutors have filed charges of armed assault, illegal entry, terrorism, and arms trafficking against the surviving detainees. Authorities said due process has been observed and the case has been submitted to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The Cuban government also stated that “those abroad who financed or coordinated the attack” could face terrorism-related charges.

Coordination with U.S. officials

Despite the political sensitivity of the case, Cuba said it maintained operational communication with U.S. agencies, including the Coast Guard and the U.S. Embassy in Havana, sharing real-time information about the incident and the vessel’s origins.

Cuban authorities emphasized that all detainees, including the injured, are receiving medical care and that the investigation is ongoing.

